Distil (LON:DIS) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of 2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Distil’s analysis:

Get Distil alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Distil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.59 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of $3.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.