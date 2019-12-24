Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 159.17 ($2.09).

DC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

LON:DC opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.41. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

