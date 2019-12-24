Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Novaexchange and BtcTrade.im. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $255.15 million and approximately $79.83 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00554900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008584 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000493 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,604,255,899 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Mercatox, Exmo, Livecoin, YoBit, Instant Bitex, CoinExchange, Exrates, BCEX, Gate.io, Bits Blockchain, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, Tripe Dice Exchange, BX Thailand, Bittrex, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, Upbit, Sistemkoin, cfinex, BitFlip, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Coinbe, Graviex, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, C-Patex, CoinEx, Indodax, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Bitbns, Tidex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Robinhood, Tux Exchange, Ovis, QBTC, Poloniex, CoinFalcon, FreiExchange, Koineks, Fatbtc, C-CEX, Coinsquare, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, SouthXchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.