Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $617.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.