DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

DS Smith stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

