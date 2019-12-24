DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DTF opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. DTF Tax Free Income has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

About DTF Tax Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

