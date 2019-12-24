Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DUC stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

