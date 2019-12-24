DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. DURECT posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in DURECT by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth $800,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

