DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DynTek stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. DynTek has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.26.

Get DynTek alerts:

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.