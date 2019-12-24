e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $409,326.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,790 shares of company stock worth $60,376,934. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $788.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.