Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives $20.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st.

EC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. 4,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,904. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5256 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

