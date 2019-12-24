Edward Jones Initiates Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.77.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $240.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.