El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

