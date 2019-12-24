Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.