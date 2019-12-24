Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,880 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 put options.
In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.01.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
