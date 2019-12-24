Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $34.66 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and Bitbns. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.66 million and approximately $115,696.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,933,318,946 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

