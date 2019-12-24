Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Get Emerald Bay Energy alerts:

In other Emerald Bay Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Rice purchased 3,032,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,326.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,728,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,281.78.

About Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Bay Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Bay Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.