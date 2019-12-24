Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives $3.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

NYSE EXK opened at $2.22 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,010,505 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.