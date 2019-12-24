Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ennis an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Ennis stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ennis will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 138.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 198,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

