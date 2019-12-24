Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00006470 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $125,216.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01171762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 9,513,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,466,926 tokens. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.