Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.09. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

