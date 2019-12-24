Essentia (ESS) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $470,195.00 and approximately $25,420.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

