Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,539.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $52,494.00 and $24,539.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.27 or 0.05979074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029438 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

