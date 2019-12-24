Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.67

News stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESCC remained flat at $$0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.