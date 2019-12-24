Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 17.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,456,291.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,036 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.