Evercore ISI Boosts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $39.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.02 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 40.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

