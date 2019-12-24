EveryCoin (EVY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $51,423.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01182062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

