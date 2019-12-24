Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 5,404.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on shares of South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

South State stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.34. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

