Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.