Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

