Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 512,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,955,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Strategic Education by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,168,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 433.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 127,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $158.23. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

