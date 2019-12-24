Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,488 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $35,345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $27,803,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.50, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

