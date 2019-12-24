Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 524 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,921,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

