Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone acquired 2,670,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.