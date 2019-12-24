Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CME Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 79,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

