Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Nice by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $102.56 and a one year high of $161.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

