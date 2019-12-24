Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

