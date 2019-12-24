EXMR FDN Achieves Market Cap of $5.14 Million (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00010982 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $3,751.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.06004579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001273 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

