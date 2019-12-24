Express (NYSE:EXPR) & Crailar Technologies (NYSE:CRLRQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Express (NYSE:EXPR) and Crailar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Express and Crailar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express -1.17% -1.38% -0.42% Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Express and Crailar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express $2.12 billion 0.15 $9.63 million $0.32 15.50 Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Express has higher revenue and earnings than Crailar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Express has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crailar Technologies has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Crailar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Express and Crailar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Express 0 4 0 0 2.00 Crailar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Express currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.44%. Given Express’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Express is more favorable than Crailar Technologies.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc. operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 447 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 184 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Crailar Technologies Company Profile

Crailar Technologies Inc., a development stage company, engages in the technological development and natural sustainable fibers business. It primarily produces natural and proprietary CRAiLAR Flax fibers targeted at the natural yarn and textile industries, as well as the deployment of its CRAiLAR processing technologies in the cellulose pulp and composites industries. The company develops CRAiLAR Fiber for textiles, which is flax, hemp, or other sustainable bast fiber available in various blends, textures, colors, and applications; and CRAiLAR technologies for the processing of cellulose-based fibers as a dissolving pulp for use in the additives, ethers, and performance apparel markets. It also focuses on processing CRAiLAR shive and seed products. The company was formerly known as Naturally Advanced Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Crailar Technologies Inc. in October 2012. Crailar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

