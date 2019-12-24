Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 475,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 388.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 903,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $119,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.