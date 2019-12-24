Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 605,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,887,603.12. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYEG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.52. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

