F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

FNB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

FNB stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,617,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 23.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,880,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 549,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 529,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

