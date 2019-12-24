F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $139.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

