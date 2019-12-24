Factom (FCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $784,161.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00032089 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and BCEX. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $784,161.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00182973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01172702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,976,248 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

