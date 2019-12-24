Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ (FRFHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by CIBC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $775.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock opened at $463.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.55. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1 year low of $413.02 and a 1 year high of $507.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.14.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $10.01 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

