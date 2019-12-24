FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

NYSE:FBK opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

