FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $170.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950 in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

