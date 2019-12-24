Financial Comparison: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) versus National Express Group (NASDAQ:NXPGF)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Booking alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Booking and National Express Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 16 12 1 2.48 National Express Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking currently has a consensus target price of $2,108.70, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than National Express Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and National Express Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58% National Express Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Express Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booking and National Express Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $14.53 billion 5.86 $4.00 billion $92.59 21.95 National Express Group $2.85 billion 0.91 N/A N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than National Express Group.

Summary

Booking beats National Express Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also operates urban bus and transit operations; scheduled coach services linking approximately 900 destinations across the United Kingdom; and offers private hire and commuter coach travel services in London and the south of England. In addition, the company operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers student transportation services. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.