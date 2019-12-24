Financial Contrast: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) versus Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 123.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Westlake Chemical Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.30 $773.65 million $1.97 7.27 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.29 billion 0.61 $49.35 million $1.51 16.17

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.81% 5.77% 3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Bradesco and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

