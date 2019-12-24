Financial Contrast: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) vs. RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RASF)

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RAIT Financial Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and Columbia Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Property Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Columbia Property Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53% Columbia Property Trust 12.17% 1.32% 0.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Columbia Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A Columbia Property Trust $297.94 million 8.06 $9.49 million $1.56 13.17

Columbia Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Risk & Volatility

RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Receive News & Ratings for RAIT Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.